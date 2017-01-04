Man charged with murder of 40-year-old in Bonnyrigg

A male has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old man in Bonnyrigg named locally as Carlo Volante.

The victim sustained serious injuries following a disturbance at an address in Auld Coal Grove at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday January 3.

It is understood that Mr Volante was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he later passed away.

A 36-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday January 5.