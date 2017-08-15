Man charged with West Lothian sexual assault

A man has been charged following a sexual assault in East Calder last month.

The 34 year old has also been charged with a breach of the peace and appeared before Livingston Sheriff Court on 9th August. He is next due to appear on 25th October.

A woman was sexually assaulted at a bus stop between Drovers Road and Little Sheil Road on 10th July, and there was a further suspicious incident in Uphall on Monday 7th July.