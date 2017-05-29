Man charged with Wester Hailes murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in the Wester Hailes.

Jaymie Stuart Hall sustained a number of serious injuries during a disturbance in Dumbryden Gardens at around 9.25 p.m. on Saturday May 27.

A man has been charged with murder. Picture; Ian Georgeson

The 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he passed away a short time later.

READ MORE: Wester Hailes residents left ‘terrified’ after flat death

A major investigation was launched by officers in the Capital and a 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested.

He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday May 30.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during this inquiry.