Man convicted of West Lothian murder

An alcoholic who sliced open a drinking companion’s jugular vein by stabbing him in the throat has been convicted of culpable homicide.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston took over four hours to return a majority verdict finding Bertie Hall guilty of the lesser charge of killing Terry Miller under provocation.

They believed Hall’s evidence that he was acting in self defence after Mr Miller lunged at him with a bread knife as he sat in his armchair.

Hall, 49 had denied committing murder in the living room of his home in West Main Street, Whitburn, although he knocked on a neighbour’s door minutes later and told her: “I’ve just murdered a guy in my house”..

Following the verdict, Judge Lady Scott called for social work background reports and told Hall he would be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen on September 6.

She also ordered a medical report after being told by defence solicitor advocate Euan Roy that the accused had been diagnosed with alcohol related brain damage which caused him cognitive difficulties.

Hall, who has been on remand since the killing on December 27 last year, showed no emotion as he was led away to the cells.

During his trial at the High Court in Livingston, the jury heard medical evidence that Mr Miller drowned on his own blood which flowed down his throat from the severed vein and blocked his airway and his lungs.

Police and ambulance personnel fought for nearly an hour to clear his airway and restart his heart but ultimately failed to revive him.

Eye-witness Derek Liddell gave evidence that he saw Hall attacking Mr Miller after the victim accused him of sexually abusing females.

However, it was agreed in evidence that Hall had never been accused or convicted of any sexual offence.

Hall claimed in his defence that Mr Miller had attacked him twice – the second time with a bread knife – after Mr Liddell accused him of being a “grass” for phoning the police about another incident.

Hall told the jury he was sitting down on his armchair when Mr Miller lunged towards him.

He said he grabbed a small kitchen knife, which he kept on the arm rest for opening letters, and stabbed Mr Miller once.

He said: “Did I mean to stab him in the neck? No, I didn’t.

“You could say it was an accident hitting him with the knife. I was defending myself.”

He claimed he applied pressure to stop the blood flowing from Mr Miller’s neck wound while repeatedly asking Mr Liddell to go and phone an ambulance.

Mr Miller gave evidence that he had to make three 999 calls to summon an ambulance for the dying man because he couldn’t remember Hall’s address because he was so drunk.

Before the emergency services arrived Hall went out onto West Main Street covered in blood and still carrying the knife to confess to neighbours what he had done.

Mum of two Julie Galloway said he told her: “Listen, I’ve just murdered a guy in my house.’”

She said she noticed blood on Hall’s jacket and he was holding a restaurant-style steak knife with a six inch blade in his hand.

Another of Hall’s neighbours, cleaning company owner Sean Whiteside, 41, told how Hall walked up to him in the street and said: ‘Excuse me. Can you help me? I’ve killed somebody.’

Mr Whiteside said he shouted on his girlfriend – 39-year-old Carolann Jamieson to call the police and an ambulance after Hall told him: “I’ve slit somebody’s throat.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Wilson from the Major Investigation Team said: “What started out as two associates enjoying a drink together over the Festive period, resulted in a vicious attack on Terry Miller by Bertie Hall.

“Officers quickly responded to the property and Hall was thereafter detained and subsequently charged with murder.

“This incident left the local community deeply shocked, particularly given the time of year, and in the wake of the attack local officers carried out high-visibility patrols to engage with the public and offer reassurance.

“At this time, I would like to thank the family of Terry Miller for their assistance and support during our investigation and it is my hope that they can now begin to move on with their lives.”