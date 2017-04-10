Man dies after collapsing on Dean Bridge bus

A PASSENGER has died after collapsing in front of shocked commuters on a packed bus.

The man, in his 40s, fell ill on a number 19 service on Dean Bridge shortly after 3.30pm on Friday.

Paramedics were called and gave CPR before taking the patient to hospital where he later died.

“We received a call at 15.34 hours on Friday April 7 to attend an incident on board a bus in Edinburgh,” said a Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman.

“We dispatched two ambulances and a paramedic response unit.

“The first unit arrived on scene at 15.40 hours.

“One male patient in his forties was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A fellow passenger, who refused to be named, described the scene as “horrific” amid frantic efforts to revive the man.

“I only had been on the bus five minutes before it was stopped on the bridge,” she said. “After ten minutes of waiting I decided to walk home.

“As I walked by there was a man with no shirt on getting lifted by a crane from the back of a double decker bus.

“An ambulance worker was on top of him giving him CPR. The guy looked purple and I couldn’t stay and watch. It was too frightening. I have not been able to find anything out.”

A spokesman for Lothian Buses said: “A customer was taken ill on board and was taken off the bus by the ambulance service.”