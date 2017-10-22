Man dies after large scale disturbance outside Edinburgh pub

A MAJOR police inquiry is continuing after a man in his 40s died following a large disturbance outside an Edinburgh pub.

Police confirmed the man’s death was being treated as suspicious after officers were called to a pathway next to the Longstone Inn on Longstone Road at about 1.30am yesterday morning.

The 44-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary for treatment but died several hours later.

The area was cordoned off and forensics officers could be seen on site throughout the morning, alongside a number of police vehicles.

DCI Keith Hardie, from the Major Investigation Team, said officers believed there had been a large disturbance before the incident.

“We believe a number of people were involved in the disturbance in the lane at the side of the Longstone Inn. I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to get in touch immediately.”

Police on the scene. Pictures: Neil Hanna

Residents in the area spoke of their shock after news emerged of the man’s death.

Christine Wright, 65, who lives opposite the Longstone Inn, said she had heard “a lot of commotion” at the time of the incident.

She said: “I didn’t hear an argument but I did hear a lot of banging.

“When I did look out I saw a blue flashing light – that was about half past one.

Police at the scene on Sunday. Pictures: Neil Hanna

“I’m astounded. We do get a lot of things going on but I’ve never seen all the crime scene things up. I just assumed it was some drunks.

“I’ll be really devastated if it’s anyone we know.”Another local resident, who did not want to be named, said it was “rare” for something so serious to happen in the area.

She said: “It’s shocking.

“That pub is usually heaving at the weekend but there’s never usually any bother.

“It’s such a quiet area round here, you never hear anything.”

Donald Wilson, Labour councillor for Sighthill / Gorgie, said the incident was “worrying” and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

He said: “This is not something we are used to in this area and it’s come as a great shock.

“Obviously I don’t know any details about it at the moment but that something like that could happen in what is otherwise a very quiet area, everyone is absolutely stunned.

“The area on both sides of the footpath I would say is a very good neighbourly one so I would imagine there will be lots of people willing to come forward if they know anything about the incident.

“I know that the police are out getting information so if anybody knows anything about it I would certainly urge them to go and tell the police.”

Meanwhile Green councillor Gavin Corbett, of neighbouring Fountainbridge / Craiglockhart ward, passed the scene as police carried out their crime scene investigations.

He tweeted: “Sad to see this as I passed by the pub earlier this morning. I hope police get full cooperation in piecing together what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 486 of Sunday, October 22 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.