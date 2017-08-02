Man dies from suspected drugs overdose at Muirhouse flats

POLICE are investigating after a suspected drugs overdose at a block of flats in Muirhouse.

Paramedics were called to MacGill Drive at about 9.50pm on Saturday to treat a 50-year-old man before taking him to the Royal Infirmary where he later died.

Neighbours reported police guarding the flats over the weekend while officers are treating the death as “unexplained” with a post mortem to be carried out.

“A man was taken away in an ambulance with a cardiac arrest - I overheard police,” said a neighbour.

“There were three ambulances on site. Then police took two other men away in separate police cars after sitting with them for a while in the cars.

“There has been round the clock police security sitting outside the door since Saturday night and then forensics in.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 50-year-old man.

“Officers were called to a flat in Macgill Drive around 9.50pm on Saturday, July 29, by the Scottish Ambulance Service who were treating a man that had become unwell.

“He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however he sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday, July 30.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”