Man dies in hospital after two-car crash

Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a man died following a crash on Newcraighall Road.

A man has died in hospital after the collision on Saturday September 17 , opposite Newcraighall Fire Station.

The incident happened on at around 11.10am when a black Mazda MX5, which was travelling eastbound, collided with a black Hyundai at a set of traffic lights.

The male driver of the black Hyundai then went to check on the 65-year-old male driver of the MX5 and found him to be unwell.

Emergency services were called and the 65-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. He was then transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, where he sadly passed away yesterday.

Police are now appealing to the public for any witnesses who may have seen the incident.

Police Sergeant Brian Smith of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “This collision sadly resulted in the death of a man and we are eager to gather as much information as possible.

“Anyone who was on Newcraighall Road on Saturday, September 17, at around 11am and saw either vehicle is asked to get in touch with us immediately.”

