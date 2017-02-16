Man in court after being found with five knives at Edinburgh station

A man has appeared in court after he was discovered with five kitchen knives - including a large meat cleaver - at Edinburgh Waverley railway station.

Police officers were called the station at 1.30pm yesterday (Wednesday) following reports that a man had collapsed on a train.

Upon arrival, the man in question started to act suspiciously and officers found he was carrying five kitchen knives in his bag.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “The 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of bladed article and assault on a police officer.

“He appeared before at Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court this morning [Thursday].”