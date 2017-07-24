Man in serious condition after Waverley Bridge assault

A man is in a serious condition following an assault in Waverley Bridge.

A 25-year-old was left with serious head and facial injuries following an incident on July 23.

The man was approached at around around 3.30am on Sunday, July 23 while walking on Waverley Bridge towards Market Street, near to Waverley Station, with two friends.

He was then assaulted by an unknown man, who fled the scene.

READ MORE: CCTV appeal following George Street assault

The victim was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment where he is in a serious condition.

Police were called and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Graham McIlwraith of Gayfield CID said: “This was a violent and frightening attack for the victim and we are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would ask anyone who was in the Waverley Bridge area in the early hours of Sunday morning, and saw either the incident, or the man and his companions in the vicinity, to please get in touch with us immediately.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-twenties. He has an average build with short dark wavy hair and was believed to be wearing a beige or brown t-shirt.

He was also in the company if three/four other men, all in their mid-twenties, with one wearing a blue t-shirt. All of these men witnessed the incident.

READ MORE: Police appeal following serious assault in city centre

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Gayfield CID on 101, quoting incident number 0973 of July 23, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.