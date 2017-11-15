Man injured in Inverleith Row collision treated on way to hospital

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Inverleith area of the city.

The incident happened at around 10:35am this morning as the man was walking down Inverleith Row.

Picture; Z Stephens

The man, believed to be in his 60’s, has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while road closures remain in place.

En route to the hospital it is understood ambulance crews were forced to stop on Nicolson Street before turning onto Hill Place to provide life-saving assistance to the man involved in the incident on Inverleith Row, which was closed for 15 minutes.

Witnesses are being asked to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Inverleith Row at around 10.35am on Wednesday, 15 November following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.”

“A man in his 60’s was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

“Local road closures remain in place and the public are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit via 101, quoting incident reference 900 of 15 November.”