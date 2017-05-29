Man injured in West Lothian hit and run

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a hit and run collision on the A801, near to J4 of the M8.

The incident occurred around 8am on Saturday May 27.

A 44 year old male was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van when it collided with a Blue Ford Fiesta.

Following the collision the male and female occupants of the Fiesta made off.

Police Constable Jake Threadgold of Livingston Road Policing Unit said: “The driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries, however I’m urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist police in identifying the persons within the Fiesta to contact the Police.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1634 of May 27 or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.