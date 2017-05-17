Man jailed for running Edinburgh £1.4m prostitution ring

A PROPERTY investor who ran a UK-wide prostitution empire from his family home in the Capital has been jailed for 29 months.

He was finally tracked to his Liberton bungalow nerve centre after a two-year operation by police, including a sting operation and digital forensics of thousands of phone records.

Detective Inspector Arron Clinkscales was part of the team that brought Wakulicz down. Picture: Greg Macvean

“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and I’m pleased for the team,” said DI Arron Clinkscales. “These girls came over here on the basis of a job but were taken into a dingy flat with a massage table in the corner – they’re now safe, which is the main aim.”

Wakulicz ran five Diamond Massage parlours in Loganlea, Restalrig and Hawkhill with women offering sexual services to clients.

The four-year operation included women on mobile phones logging calls and text alerts for appointments using scripts. Parlour workers were told to answer the door wearing a sexy dress and heels but never only lingerie, to avoid arousing neighbours’ suspicions.

It all came crashing down when undercover officer “Danny” visited one of the Edinburgh addresses and was offered a sexual service.

The officer told the masseuse, aged between 25 and 30 with an East European accent, that he was married and feeling guilty, before receiving a refund and leaving.

Married father-of two Wakulicz was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday after pleading guilty to living on the earnings of prostitution at an earlier hearing.

He set up Diamond Massage after moving to Edinburgh in 2008, buying and renting flats to be used as parlours as afar afield as Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

So well-organised was the operation, girls were provided with contracts and their tax affairs were looked after by Wakulicz’s accountant.

The court heard that 85 per cent of Wakulicz’s business came from “naked tantric massages” which cost customers £90.

Defence advocate Susan Duff told the court her client is a “decent family man who lives a normal family life”.

But Sheriff Nigel Ross said there was no alternative to a custodial sentence as Wakulicz had exploited the women who worked for him.

“We’re committed to tackling issues around exploitation and harm involving people working in prostitution,” added DI Clinkscales.

