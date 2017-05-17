Man jailed for running Edinburgh prostitution ring

A man who ran a £1.4 million UK wide prostitution business has been jailed for 29 months.

Emil Wakulicz, 32, recruited women from his native Poland to offer sexual services to paying customers in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast and Newcastle.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard how Wakulicz, of Alnwickhill Road, ran a ‘highly organised’ enterprise in which he set up a call centre to manage appointments for his employees.

The court heard how people would ring through and the operators would “pretend” to be the women who they were going to see.

The customer would then be sent a text message revealing the address of the woman providing the sexual service.

The court also heard how the females he recruited were instructed to answer the door “wearing a sexy dress and heels.”

They were also told not to answer the door in lingerie to “avoid attracting the attention of any neighbours”.

Punters were also offered the opportunity to receive a so called tantric massage.

However, Wakulicz was caught after police received a tip off from a solicitor who had purchased a property on behalf of the businessman.

An undercover officer called Danny called on one of Wakulicz’s employees and gathered enough evidence to bring a prosecution against him.

Wakulicz pled guilty to living on the earnings of prostitution between April 2011 and July 2015.

Sentence had been deferred until Wednesday for the court to obtain reports about Wakulicz’s character.

Prosecutors have now launched a proceeds of crime action against the businessman.