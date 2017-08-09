Man jailed for supply of £400,000 worth of cocaine

A Fife man was sentenced to five years in jail at the High Court in Edinburgh following a conviction last month for the supply of cocaine.

Calum Morrison, 39, was caught at his home in Cowdenbeath with cocaine with the approximate street value of £400,000 in November 2016.

Detective Sergeant Kira Murray of Fife’s Proactive team said: “Those who supply drugs to our communities will always continue to be our focus.

“This operation has removed a significant amount of high purity cocaine from our streets and will have undoubtedly impacted those involved in the supply of illegal drugs.

“I would urge anyone with concerns in relation to drugs in their communities to get in contact with Police Scotland through the non-emergency number 101. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”