Man killed by train at Linlithgow

A MAN has died after being struck by a train at Linlithgow.

Officials from British Transport Police are currently on the scene after being called at 12.08pm to reports that someone had been hit by a train.

A spokesman told the News: “We are still on the scene at the moment.

“Sadly the person who was struck has died but it is not being treated as suspicious at this moment.

“We are working to identify the person and locate their next of kin.”

ScotRail services between Linlithgow and Haymarket have been disrupted as a result of the incident.

They advised customers travelling between Glasgow and Edinburgh to take services via Bathgate or Shotts.