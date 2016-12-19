Man named following Bathgate death

A MAN who died on a busy street in Bathgate has by named by police as Brian Stirling.

The 54 year-old died in the early hours of Saturday morning after sustaining a head injury on King Street.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital, Livingston, where he passed away.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Stirling’s family said: “We are struggling with the loss of Brian, our thoughtful, kind, gentle giant.

“We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us to show their support. This means so much to us and also shows that everyone knew what a wonderful person he was and always will be to us.

“We would now respectfully ask that our privacy at this difficult time as we struggle to come to terms with the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved son, brother, uncle and fiancée.”

Mr Stirling’s death is being treated as suspicious and a 35-year-old man has been charged with murder.

He appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

Officers are not looking to trace anyone else in connection with this incident but they would encourage anyone who was in the King Street area around 3am and witnessed the incident to come forward.

Extra patrols are being undertaken in the local area in order to provide community reassurance to the public.

Detective Inspector David Pinkney of the Major Investigations Team said: “This is a tragic loss and our thoughts and condolences are with Brian’s family and friends.

“This investigation is being treated as a murder inquiry and is being led by officers from the Major Investigations Team.

“I would urge anyone who was in King Street around 3am on Saturday, December 17, and has information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.