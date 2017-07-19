Man pleads guilty to violent murder of Colin Skilbeck

A MAN yesterday admitted murdering a 41-year-old man in his Fountainbridge flat.

Rene Howieson, 36, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to throwing sugar and water in the face of Colin Skilbeck and repeatedly striking him with a knife on the head and body.

The offence was committed at flat 12, 5 Gibson Terrace, Edinburgh on March 12.

Co-accused Kathleen Downey – also known as Kathleen Downey-Howieson, 35, and Maureen Downey, 40, from Edinburgh, deny murdering Mr Skilbeck.

All three deny attempting to break into the flat in Gibson Terrace on February 16 or 17 with intent to steal.

Kathleen Downey and Howieson also deny attempting to defeat the ends of justice by throwing a jumper worn by Howieson and a knife into the Union Canal.

Defence QC Ian Duguid, representing Howieson, said: “His contention is that he alone is responsible for the murder.”

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick said: “The Crown accepts the plea of guilty to murder. The Crown intends to go to trial against the other two accused.”

No trial date has yet been fixed, but sentence was deferred on Howieson, who is in custody at Edinburgh Prison, until next month.