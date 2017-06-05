Man ‘posted gun emoji’ on Tommy Sheppard’s Facebook page

A MAN is to appear in court for sentence after posting gun emojis on an Edinburgh politician’s Facebook page.

Glen Scobbie also wrote, “Shoot the bastard.”

Scobbie, 26, put the comment on then SNP MP Tommy Sheppard’s Facebook just three months after the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox.

Prosecutor Graham McLachlan told Falkirk Sheriff Court today: “He added two handgun emojis.”

The image was posted on 21st September 2016 beneath a video of a speech by Mr Sheppard put up on Facebook by the MP.

The court heard that the speech had been “promoting the MP’s political work”.

Scobbie’s post was noticed by an aide some time later, and drawn to the MP’s attention.

Mr McLachlan, the depute fiscal, said Mr Sheppard was “concerned” about the post, and decided to report the matter to police.

Scobbie, of Falkirk, was traced.

He pleaded guilty by letter to making a “menacing” post, abusive in nature, and uttering a threat of violence, contrary to the 2003 Communications Act.

He was not in court, and was not represented by a solicitor.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence for three weeks and ordained Scobbie to appear before him in person.

No-one was home at Scobbie’s council flat in King Street, Falkirk, after the case.

Mr Sheppard, 58, formerly a high-profile Labour politician, started Edinburgh’s Stand Comedy Club as a hobby more than 20 years ago.

He was elected as the nationalist MP for Edinburgh East in 2015 and is defending the seat.