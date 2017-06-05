Man ‘posted gun emoji’ under Tommy Sheppard speech on Facebook

A MAN has admitted posting handgun “emojis” in response to a Capital MP’s speech on a Facebook page.

Glen Scobbie, 26, also wrote “Shoot the b******” in response to the video of SNP Edinburgh East MP Tommy Sheppard in September 2016.

Prosecutor Graham McLachlan told Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday: “He added two handgun emojis.”

The court heard that the contribution was posted beneath a video of a speech by Mr Sheppard put up on Facebook which had been “promoting the MP’s political work”.

Mr McLachlan, the depute fiscal, said Mr Sheppard was “concerned” and the matter was reported to police.

Scobbie, of King Street in Falkirk, pleaded guilty by letter to making a menacing post, abusive in nature, and uttering a threat of violence, contrary to the 2003 Communications Act.

He will be sentenced later.