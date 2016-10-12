Man proposes using personalised bottle of Innis and Gunn

Edinburgh-based craft beer lover, Bryan O’Cíanáin, proposes to his girlfriend Patricia Kavanagh with the help of a personalised bottle from Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn.

Picture; contributed

Innis & Gunn designed the special bottle for Bryan after receiving a message via Facebook about his proposal plan. The brewers re-designed their label of bottle of its Original Ale to read “Patricia Kavanagh, Will You Marry Me?”.

Whilst on holiday in Australia last month, Bryan bravely popped the question with Patricia saying yes.