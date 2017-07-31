Man remanded on murder charge following death of James Gatti

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a death in Edinburgh.

James Gatti, 34, was found with serious injuries after an incident at a property in Guardwell Glen at about 11pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where he died a short time later.

Paul Beattie, 45, was charged with murder when he appeared in private at the city’s sheriff court on Monday.

He also faced charges of assault and charges under the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act and the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody, the Crown Office confirmed.

The case was committed for further examination and Beattie will return to court at a later date.