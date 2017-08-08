Man reported after motorbike clocked at 124mph in 50mph zone

A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after a motorcycle was detected travelling at speeds up to 124 mph in a 50 mph limit on the A1 on Monday 7th August.

The incident happened near Newcraighall around 8.10pm.

Road Policing Inspector Roger Park said: “Motorcyclists and the wider motoring public alike should be aware of our ongoing Motorcycle Safety Campaign.

“The campaign focuses on the safety of these vulnerable road users throughout the summer and autumn to engage, educate and enforce.

“We will be using marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles, in partnership with our Safety Camera Unit.

“Our aim is to encourage and promote safety on our roads in an effort to reduce collisions and casualties.

“I would encourage anyone who does witness dangerous or irresponsible driving or riding behaviour to get in touch and report the matter to officers.

“Those who do wish to report unsafe motoring activity are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”