Man rushed to hospital after 20ft fall in Edinburgh city centre

A man has been taken to hospital after he fell into a basement in the city centre.

Emergency services rushed to help the 19 year-old, who is thought to have fallen about 20ft, from Hill Street Lane North at about 11:45 this morning.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment. His injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh were in attendance on Hill Street Lane North along with other emergency services to help recover a 19-year-old man who had fallen between two buildings.

“He has been conveyed to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances.”