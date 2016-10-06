Man seriously assaulted in Edinburgh street

A man has been seriously assaulted by two youths riding mopeds in Roseburn.

The 29 year-old was driving along Russell Street when the incident occured yesterday around 8.35pm.

The man had been riding a moped behind two male youths, one also on a moped and the other on a mini moto.

They all stopped near to the railway bridge and the youths attacked him before riding off. The victim suffered serious facial injuries.

Other motorists ran to his aid.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls based at Corstorphine Police Station is investigating and said: “This was a particularly violent attack which thanks to the presence of passers-by, was prevented from becoming even more serious.

“We are very grateful for the assistance of those drivers but still want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, in particular the driver of a dark coloured Nissan X-Trail which was in the area at the time.

“The mopeds rode along Dundee Street, Henderson Terrace, Murieston Road, Murieston Place and Murieston Crescent prior to the assault on Russell Road. The mini moto was stolen from the Greenbank area at around 8.15pm so I’m also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the youths in these areas too.”

The youths are described as in their mid-teens and of slim build, both spoke with local accents.

One was around 5 foot 7 inches tall and was wearing a white helmet, grey hooded top, blue jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The second male had shaved light brown hair and was wearing a black and yellow helmet and a grey hooded top.

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY