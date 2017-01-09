Man seriously assaulted in West Lothian

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Whitburn.

The 49 year-old was walking home on Union Drive around 11.30 pm on Monday 2 January when three men approached and assaulted him.

After falling to the ground, he sustained a fractured hip and underwent surgery before making a full report to police on Saturday 7 January.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the men responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as white, in his twenties, 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, dark short messy hair and wearing a dark t-shirt with white writing on the front and dark trousers.

The second suspect is described as white in his twenties, 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build, dark brown hair and wearing a light-coloured t-shirt and dark trousers.

The third suspect is described as white 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build and wearing a dark green hooded top and dark trousers.

Detective Constable Krista Tench from Livingston CID said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack which left the victim with a painful hip injury that required treatment in hospital.

“Our inquiries to identify the suspects are ongoing and anyone who recognises their description, or who saw anything suspicious in Union Street during the early hours of Monday 2nd January should contact police immediately.”