Man setenced after attempting to sneak drugs and knife into festival

A department store porter caught trying to smuggle Ecstasy and a knife into T in the Park has been ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid community work.

Jordan Andrews, 21, claimed he used the knife as part of his job with John Lewis and had forgotten it was in the rucksack he took to the music festival.

He said he had put it in the rucksack he took to the festival and it was found when a drug sniffer dog spotted his stash of Class A drugs.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Andrews admitted having around 14 Ecstasy tablets when he was searched at T in the Park on July 8 last year.

He also admitted having an offensive weapon in a public place when he turned up at the festival site at Strathallan Castle with the Stanley knife in his bag.

Fiscal depute John Malpass told the court: “He is a porter with a large department store in Edinburgh. The drug search dog indicated that the accused may be in possession of illegal drugs.

“He was detained and taken to a private search area. A cigarette packet was recovered and contained three bags of tablets which the accused believed to be Ecstasy.

“The police also recovered a Stanley knife with a lockable blade. The drugs had a potential value of £140.”

Mr Malpass said the pills were black and white and had the Yin and Yang symbols.

Andrews, Fairbairn Place, Edinburgh, told police: “I don’t know why it’s in my bag. I use it for work.”

Sheriff William Wood told Andrews: “I do hope this has served as a lesson to you and we don’t see you back. This will have an effect on your future.”