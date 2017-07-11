Man sought following attempted robbery at bookmakers

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in the south of the city.

The incident happened about 5pm on Sunday July 9 at Scotbet on Mordeunvale Road.

A man was seen to enter the premises with a knife in his hand and make attempts to gain access to the office.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins, slim build, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said:“We’re still conducting enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognise the suspect description.”

“Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area around this time is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2908 of the 9th July 2017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.