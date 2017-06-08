Man tasered by armed police

A man was tasered after armed police swarmed a flat in Clermiston last night following reports of a disturbance.

The incident took place around 10.10pm in Birchwood View after concerns were raised for a man’s welfare.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to a report of concern for a person at a flat in Birchwood View, which was received around 10.10pm on Wednesday June 7.

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and a taser was utilised to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“As is the case in all incidents where a firearm is discharged, the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner have been notified and we continue to liaise with them surrounding this.”