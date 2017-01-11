Man wanted by police in connection with city centre assault

Police Scotland has released images of a male they wish to trace in connection with a serious assault.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

A 21 year old male sustained a serious facial injury and was treated in hospital following an incident in Clerk’s Bar at South Clerk Street, which occurred about 10.30pm on Friday 18th November 2016.

Detective Constable Mark Seymour said “The male pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation and anyone who can assist in identifying him is asked to come forward. Similarly we would ask the male to get in touch with police himself and help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.