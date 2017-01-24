Man who attempted to rob woman in Corstorphine wanted by police

A MAN attempted to snatch a handbag from a woman in Corstorphine.

The 43-year-old victim was attacked just before she reached Corstorphine Road’s junction with Pinkhill at around 5.45pm on Monday.

The woman was pulled to the ground and the man unsuccessfully attempted to snatch her bag, before fleeing northwards on the cycle path.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 11ins-6ft tall, of slim build and in his early to mid-20s.

He was wearing a dark grey cotton hoodie, a grey scarf or snood pulled up over his mouth and dark grey nylon tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat of Corstorphine CID said: “Thankfully, the woman was uninjured but this was a very distressing incident and we’re conducting a number of inquiries locally.

“We’d urge anyone with information which can help, including anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible.”