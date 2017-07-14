Man who badly neglected 3 dogs banned from owning pets

A man who neglected his three dogs so badly their bones could be seen through their skin has been banned from owning or keeping animals for three years.

William Dobbie, 30, of Dundas Street in Bathgate, who was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this week, caused Mitzi, Sugar and Kane to suffer unnecessarily and has been given a five-month restriction of liberty order following a Scottish SPCA investigation.

The dogs were said to have been left to sit in their own mess, and one of them was so thin her bones could be seen protruding through her skin. They were taken into care and treated by the Scottish SPCA.

Dobbie, who pleaded guilty to failing to provide a suitable diet and adequate veterinary care for his dogs, has been put under a strict daily curfew from 7pm to 7am as part of the restriction order.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Jenni Surgeon described the conditions she found the dogs living in: “On entering the property I discovered a Staffordshire bull terrier in a cage behind the door with no access to food or water.

“She was extremely thin and her bones were protruding through her skin. The cage contained large quantities of faeces indicating the cage had not been cleaned for quite some time.

“There was a foul smell inside the property which was caused by the multiple deposits of faeces throughout the house.

“The property was very unhygienic which put the animals at risk of injury, disease and illness. There were two extremely underweight Jack Russell terriers roaming around the house. Both of which had staining to their legs and lower abdomen.

“We welcome the fact that Dobbie has been dealt with by the court and the sentence handed down.

“We hope he will give serious consideration about his suitability to care for other animals in the future.

“Thankfully, the dogs have now received the proper treatment and have made a full recovery.”

The dogs, who were signed over to the care of the SSPCA, will now be re-homed.