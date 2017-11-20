Man who threatend staff with hammer at Newhaven shop jailed

AN ARMED thug who threatened two terrified shop workers with a hammer and a knife in an early morning raid was today jailed for four years and four months.

Dad-of-one Harry Tant, 26, of Ferry Road, Edinburgh, was also ordered to be monitored in the community for three years after his release to protect the public.

Tant, who was out on licence when he committed the robbery, will have to serve the remaining year of his previous sentence before starting the latest one.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he targeted the Scotmid shop in Lindsay Road, Newhaven, at 6.15am on May 28.

He walked into the shop wearing a motorbike helmet, produced the weapons and told the women employees, who are aged 51 and 41, to open the safe.

Tant then ordered ordered them to fill his rucksack with cash and kept shouting at them.

The women were then forced to carry some of the money bags, which could not fit into the rucksack, to where Tant’s motorcycle was parked outside.

The money was put into the rear compartment on the bike and Tant rode away after saying to the two women: “ I’m sorry it was you guys.”

A total of £3882 was stolen and none of it was recovered.

When police viewed the CCTV footage of the raid they recognised Tant, who has a number of previous convictions, including one for armed robbery, from his height and build.

During a police interview he confessed saying: “I’m sorry for the women and I regret doing it.”

Tant admitted assaulting the women by brandishing a hammer and knife, demanding money and robbing them of cash.

Solicitor advocate Stuart Carson told the court that Tant ran up debts to drug dealers and added: “Against that background he committed this offence.”

Judge Lord Beckett told Tant: “You have expressed remorse, but you subjected these women to a menacing and frightening ordeal. This was premeditated to a certain extent.

“You came prepared with a hammer and a knife and were wearing a helmet,

“You menaced these women with weapons and coerced them to open the sale and you stole more than £3,000.

“If you keep coming back doing this the sentences will just get longer and longer. I hope you take advantage of opportunities available to you in prison.”