Man with 4 knives on Edinburgh train jailed

A man has been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment after being found with four large kitchen knives and a meat cleaver on a train in Edinburgh.

Christian Stevens, aged 43, of Pine Quadrant, Chapelhall, Airdrie, pleaded guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on April 4 to one count of possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article and one count of assaulting a police officer.

He was sentenced on April 18 at the same court to 18 months in prison.

At around 1.30pm on February 15 this year, BTP officers were called to Edinburgh Waverley Station to reports of a man having collapsed on a train.

Officers attended and assisted Christian Stevens who was assessed by paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Stevens refused treatment and was subsequently found to be in possession of five large kitchen knives including a meat cleaver.

He was arrested and during the arrest he struggled violently and assaulted two police officers.

Investigating officer, PC Sebastien Raymond, said: “Stevens had no excuse for carrying knives like this within a railway station or any other public place.

“Thankfully the officers who were assaulted by Stevens were not seriously harmed.

“The sentence Stevens received highlights the offences Stevens committed will be treated seriously by the courts and should act as a warning to anyone who carries knives or other weapons in a public place.”