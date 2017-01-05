Man with poodle throws bike at horse rider

Police are hunting for a man with a poodle who caused a rider to fall off a horse by throwing a bike at him.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident happened at around 3.15 pm on Tuesday January 3 as a male was riding his horse on Ladybrae, Gorebridge. The rider was then approached by when a person unknown to him and threw a bicycle at him causing him to fall off the horse.

The unknown person then threw a brick towards him.

The unknown person is described as a white male, in his 50`s, wearing a yellow Hi Viz cycling jacket, black lycra bottoms and a white cycling helmet. He had a small poodle like dog with him. The bicycle was black and white.

The incident took place on Ladybrae, about 200 yards from its junction with Barleyknowe Road.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information regarding it, please contact PS Michele Lindsay on 101 at Penicuik Police Station.