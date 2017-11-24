MAP: Bus diversions ahead of Scotland v Australia at Murrayfield

Have your say

A number of buses are being diverted to accomodate the large crowd expected ahead of the Scotland v Australia game at Murrayfield

The international rugby match which takes place at Murrayfield on Saturday November 25 will see a number of serives diverted.

The Service X12 will be operating after the match between Murrayfield (Corstorphine Road at Murrayfield Road) and Ingliston Park & Ride between 1630 hrs and 1730 hrs.

Services 12, 26, 31 and Airlink 100 will be diverted between 1530 and 1900

Services 1 2 will not serve Stevenson Road or Westfield Road between 1600 hrs and 1830 hrs and instead be diverted via Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road.

The 22 service will not operate between 1600 and 1730 on Stevenson Road instead it will be diverted via Balgreen Road, Gorgie Road and West Approach Road.

Additional buses will depart Westfield Road heading to the city centre and Ocean Terminal after the match.

Service 30 will not serve Balgreen Road, Stevenson Road or Westfield Road between 1600 hrs and 1830 hrs and instead be diverted via Gorgie Road and West Approach Road.

You can view the full map HERE