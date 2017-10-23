MAP: Bus diverted as work begins at Silverknowes roundabout

Have your say

Buses have been diverted from start of service due to a number of road closures at the Silverknowes roundabout.

A series of road closures will be in place for the next two weeks as pavements, and carriageways are resurfaced.

Cycle lane markings and zebra crossing will also be updated.

READ MORE: Forget Miami, Irvine Welsh names Silverknowes as ‘best beach’

Lane restrictions are in place for preparatory works and a 2-way temporary traffic light system is in place on the roundabout.

Work in the area is expected to conclude on December 16.