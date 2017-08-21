MAP: New road layout for London Road, Montrose Terrace and Easter Road

Drivers are being warned to plan ahead and be aware of the new road layout for Easter Road, London Road and Montrose Terrace.

A gyratory system has been put in place ahead of the Leith Street works, and will be in place for around 44 weeks.

READ MORE: Bus diversions revealed ahead of Leith Street closure

Under the new traffic management system, there is no right turn now heading eastbound of London Road up Easter Road to Abbeyhill.

Drivers are being asked to use the right hand lane and turn right at Montrose Terrace.

Some drivers have expressed concern over the new route taking to social media to voice their concern. The Council are urging road users to follow signs and be aware of the new changes in place.

Have you used the new system? Let us know your experiences.