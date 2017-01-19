Masked raider is caught breaking into Midlothian club on CCTV

A MASKED man armed with a hammer burst into a club and ransacked it in chilling footage caught on CCTV.

The Shottstown Miners Social Club in Penicuik, Midlothian, was targeted at 4am last Saturday.

The incident happened at Shottstown Miners Social Club in Penicuik, Midlothian.

Frustrated by a perceived lack of action by police, manager Frank Martin released shocking footage of the break-in.

The 45-year-old says Police Scotland has done little more than give him a crime number and tell him to claim on insurance.

That is despite another recent break-in at a nearby pub in which the same crook is thought to have been caught on CCTV.

But police today insisted the raid is being treated with the “utmost seriousness” and inquiries are ongoing.

Frank’s footage shows the thug entering the miners’ club, dressed in a Lonsdale hoody, brandishing a hammer and covering his face with a balaclava.

The man calmly walks around the building before leaping into the bar area and making off with nearly £150.

Speaking about the break-in, Frank said: “I took a phone call from the alarm company in the early hours of the morning to say the club had been broken into.

“The guy smashed the shutter and leapt into the bar and took £149.

“It could have been well over a thousand but luckily we’d emptied the bars before we left.

“I don’t think he’s local as he didn’t seem to know the place well but he’s obviously fit with the way he moved around.”

He continued: “We only see about an inch of his face so it could be anyone and will be hard to catch him.

“But I don’t think the police are doing anything to be honest. They’ve given us a crime number to claim the insurance but I don’t think they’re doing much else.

“So I just released the footage to see if we got any names, but you can’t take the vigilante approach on these things or you’ll get into bother yourself.”

Shocked Facebook users were quick to react.

One wrote: “Someone is bound to recognise him. Hope they catch him soon.”

One commented: “Absolutely horrible.”

Whilst another added: “F*** sake. Someone bound to recognise the scum.”

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station confirmed officers are investigating.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact police immediately,” said Sgt Lindsay.

“The public can rest assured that we treat all reports of housebreaking with the utmost seriousness and have a range of initiatives ongoing within Midlothian to tackle acquisitive crime offences.”

She added: “Anyone found to be involved in crimes of this nature will be robustly dealt with.”

