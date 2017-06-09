McDonald’s evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

It has been reported that the bomb squad have been called to a McDonald’s in the Capital after a suspicious package was found in a toilet.

A package was found in a cubicle at the chain on Glasgow Road.

The restaurant has been evacuated while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: ““Police in Edinburgh were called to McDonalds in Glasgow Road around 10.20am on Friday 9 June following a report of a suspicious item being found in a bathroom cubicle.

“The item has been assessed to pose no risk to the public and patrons were allowed to renter the premises around 12.30pm.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”