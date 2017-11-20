McDonald’s slams council for losing 24 hour license

People in Edinburgh will no longer be able to grab a round the clock burger from McDonald’s.

The popular chain has decided to reduce its opening hours bringing an end to its 24-hour opening times.

McDonald’s has confirmed to the Evening News that new opening times will come into effect as of tomorrow (November 21).

An application was submitted to Edinburgh City Council to reduce its late night opening hours - which has been granted by the authority.

The change means the restaurant will will be open from 11pm - 2pm Monday to Thursday and 11pm-3pm on Friday and Saturday.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “Due to licensing changes introduced by Edinburgh City Council the Princes Street restaurant will no longer operate 24/7. This will come into effect from November 21 when we will close at 2am on weekdays and 3am on weekends.”