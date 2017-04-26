McDonald’s to launch home delivery service in June

McDonald’s is planning to roll out a nationwide delivery service with trials beginning at a number of restaurants in June.

It has been reported that the service will be offered through an external carrier such as Deliveroo or UberEats.

McDonald's has been focusing on digital aspects of its chains.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “It is no secret we have been looking at the potential of delivery in recent months.

“This service is offered in other markets around the world and its growth within the UK, continues to gather pace.

“Listening to our customers, we know that this is a route they would like us to explore, and I can confirm that we are looking to launch a small delivery pilot this summer.”

The home delivery service will coincide with the release of the new McDonald’s app.

A Big Mac.

The app is being launched to offer table service at restaurants.

The service is currently available in 22 restaurants in London and Wales with home delivery expected to be rolled out in 18 months time across the UK.