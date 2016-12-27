Mecca Leith encourages locals to donate ‘unwanted’ Xmas gifts

Mecca Leith has launched a new charitable initiative encouraging locals to donate their unsuitable Christmas gifts to Carers Trust groups.

With the joy and festivity of Christmas over for another year, the team at Mecca Leith Capitol has launched an amnesty for customers to donate any extra Christmas gifts to a good cause.

Open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Mecca Leith Capitol is inviting customers to drop off any unneeded gifts to be donated.

Continuing their longstanding partnership with Carers Trust, any presents donated by customers to the club will be passed onto the charity. Carers Trust works to improve support, services and recognition for the seven million unpaid carers in the UK.

Recent research showed that 40% of Brits expected to receive unwanted gifts this year, with a total value of almost £27bn. Instead of these gifts going to waste, Mecca Leith Capitol is instead encouraging customers to give them to a good cause and carry on that festive feeling of goodwill and kindness.

The Edinburgh club is looking to help make a difference to local carers and anyone looking to drop off a gift can do so by popping into the club on Manderston Street.

Steven Calder , manager at Mecca Leith Capitol, said: “Christmas is all about sharing and feeling generous but we know that some of us do receive gifts that aren’t suitable or that we already have. That’s why we are launching this amnesty campaign to save presents languishing in the back of the cupboard and instead be donated to a worthy cause.

“There are no words to describe the importance of what carers do in our community, and it’s an honour to continue supporting Carers Trust and help make life that little bit easier for the many unpaid carers across Edinburgh.”

To attend a Mecca Club you do need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo. Joining is free of charge and you can sign-up at www.meccabingo.com or at the club.

