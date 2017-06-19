Meet the oldest dog at Dogs Trust looking for new home

An old aged pooch is looking for a retirement home after reaching the incredible age of 105.

German Shepherd cross Zac is a staggering 15-years-old, which would make him 105 in human years.

Could you help put a 'woof' over Zac?

But the senior dog is currently seeking a home after his carers were no longer fit enough to look after him.

Zac is one of the newest residents at the Dogs Trust centre in West Calder, West Lothian, and also the oldest in care in the whole of Scotland.

And despite his age, the pooch is said to still be young at heart and still loves to go outside and meet other dogs and enjoys human companionship.

Susan Tonner, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust West Calder, said Zac had the spirit of a young dog.

She said: “We are desperate to find Zac a loving home where he can spend his retirement years as he is such a loveable soul who dotes on everyone he meets.

“Although canine carers provide the best possible care, nothing compares to having a family that will continue to enrich Zac’s life.

“He might need to take things a bit slower due to his older age but he still has the spirit of a young dog and will always be the perfect companion.

“Zac can live with other dogs and doesn’t mind being left on his own for short periods.”