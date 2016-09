Two men have been arrested following an assault and robbery in which an elderly male had personal items stolen in Edinburgh.

The incident happened on Craigmount Hill on Tuesday September 27.

The men, aged 21 and 18 have been charged and are due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday October 3.