Men sentenced for firing gun in Edinburgh

Two men have been sentenced collectively to over 14 years in prison after firing a shotgun in a residential street in Edinburgh earlier this year.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Peter McMurray, 25, and Keith Smith, 30, were jailed at Glasgow High Court on Wednesday, December 7 having pled guilty for their role in the incident.

McMurry received seven years and eight months, while Smith received six years and eight months.

Local officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an address in Cables Wynd on the night of Friday 26th August.

Upon arrival they discovered McMurray lying on the ground and suffering from a serious leg injury.

He was transferred to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for medical attention and was later charged by police.

Doyle was later traced and arrested as part of an extensive investigation led by detectives from Leith CID.

Detective Inspector Alan O’Brien said: “The reckless actions of these men endangered lives and could have easily ended in tragic consequences.

“However, following a swift and effective investigation we successfully recovered the weapon as well as those involved and ensured they could not pose any further risk to the public.

“Incidents involving firearms remain extremely rare in Edinburgh, but the public can be reassured that whenever such incidents do occur we will investigate thoroughly and bring anyone found to be responsible to justice.

“If you wish to report a crime in your area please call police on 101. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”