Men who held up store with machete sentenced

Two men who attacked a convenience store owner during an attempted robbery in Edinburgh have been convicted.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

At Edinburgh High Court on Thursday 23rd February Liam Meechan pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted robbery, while David Allan pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery.

Meechan (23) and Allan (50) entered the A+A Newsagents on 18th December 2015 before Meechan assaulted the 52-year-old man with a machete. Both then tried to steal money from the store.

The victim successfully fought his attacker off and the pair then made off from the area.

He was then treated in hospital for a fractured skull and various lacerations to his head.

Following investigation by Edinburgh’s CID, Allan was arrested on August 31 2016 before Meechan was arrested on September 6 2016.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin MacLean said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the shopkeeper, who suffered some horrific injuries while bravely fending off both men.

“Their willingness to utilise a dangerous weapon demonstrates Meechan and Allan’s violent nature and thanks to the evidence provided by the victim and other witnesses we were able to secure convictions for the pair of them.

“I would like to thank all of those who provided vital assistance with this investigation, which undoubtedly helped bring these men to justice.”