Michelle Thomson one of 13 to vote against snap election

Edinburgh West MP Michelle Thomson was one of the 13 MPs to vote against a snap General Election on June 8.

The independent was one of the few Scottish MPs to not vote with the majority, with Natalie McGarry also voting against an election.

Many party leaders accused the Prime Minister of opportunism with opinion polls showing a clear lead for the Conservatives over the main party of opposition Labour.

Michelle Thomson was elected as a member of the SNP in 2015 serving as the Business, Innovation and Skills spokesperson in the House of Commons until her resignation.