Midlothian police appeal following series of van break ins

Police in Midlothian are urging van owners and users to keep their property safe following a series of thefts from vans in Midlothian.

The incidents happened between April 29 and May 1 from streets in Penicuik and Bonnyrigg, where power tools were stolen.

The first theft took place overnight between Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30 from outside an address on John Street, Penicuik with a van being broken into.

The second incident occurred overnight between 6.30pm on Saturday April 29 and 2pm on Sunday April 30 outside an address in Cuiken Avenue, Penicuik.

The third incident occurred outside an address in Burnbrae Place in Bonnyrigg and was reported on the morning of Monday May 1

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in any of the streets where the vans were parked.

“The stolen power tools are of high value and used for business purposes, therefore their disappearance affects the owners and their businesses.

“I also want to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such tools for sale or in unusual circumstances.

“Works vans are inviting for opportunist thieves who may take a chance that a vehicle is unlocked or has valuable contents inside. It only takes a second to steal thousands of pounds worth of tools - so workers should make sure that they always lock their vehicles, remove contents overnight, and park in a secure garage if possible.”

Anyone with information about these thefts should call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.