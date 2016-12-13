Midlothian police appeal in search for missing man

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information to help trace a 46-year-old man reported missing in Gorebridge.

William Winnik was last seen leaving an address on Barleyknowe Terrace around 4.45pm on Monday December 12.

Since then, he has not been in contact with family or friends and concern is growing for his welfare.

William is described as white, 6ft tall, of stocky build, bald and may be wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage anorak, long brown/black trousers, brown boots, a dark hat and a head torch.

William is known to walk in Kirkhill and Gore Glen and may have intended to travel to either of these areas.

Inspector Colin Deans of Dalkeith said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for William’s welfare and, as part of our enquiries, are urging anyone who can help to come forward.

“If you may have seen a man matching William’s description since this time, or have information on his whereabouts, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.